Bank of America Corp DE Sells 196,674 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.43% of Owens & Minor worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 429,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 84,060 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 28,205 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

