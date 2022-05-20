Bank of America Corp DE Sells 321,066 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.40% of SITE Centers worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

