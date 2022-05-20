Bank of America Corp DE Sells 32,837 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of South Jersey Industries worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE SJI opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.71. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

