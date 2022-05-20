Bank of America Corp DE Sells 37,202 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of TD SYNNEX worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $96.50 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,761,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

