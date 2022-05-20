Bank of America Corp DE Sells 47,766 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $6,593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,439,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLS opened at $44.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,625 shares of company stock worth $1,913,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

