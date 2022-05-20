Bank of America Corp DE Sells 61,309 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of Hilltop worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

HTH stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

