Bank of America Corp DE Sells 90,980 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher purchased 24,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 78.16%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

