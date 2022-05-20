Bank of America Corp DE Sells 99,416 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDY. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

