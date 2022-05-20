Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 23,746 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $698,132.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $731,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,488,874.40.

On Monday, February 28th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $28.84 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,793,000 after buying an additional 119,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after buying an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after buying an additional 1,356,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

