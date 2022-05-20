Brad Gerstner Acquires 98,500 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 98,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brad Gerstner acquired 51,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,810.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Brad Gerstner bought 82,683 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $3,103,092.99.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brad Gerstner bought 25,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $1,011,250.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner bought 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $5,208,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner bought 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner acquired 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner acquired 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner acquired 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00.

CFLT stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.49.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

