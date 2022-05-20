Brookline Capital Management Increases Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target to $31.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.93% from the company’s current price.

VERU has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03 and a beta of -0.57. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Veru will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.