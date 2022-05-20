Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 122,100 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 122,100 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $698,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,906,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 223,766 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,335,883.02.

On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 300,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $6.71 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $348.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.