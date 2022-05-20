Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

