ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.65% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $63.37.

