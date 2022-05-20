Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of Commercial Metals worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 16.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

