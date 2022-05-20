Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 108,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

NYSE:CRK opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.12. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.