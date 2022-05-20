CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.74% of CSW Industrials worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 42.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sidoti assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CSWI opened at $104.19 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

