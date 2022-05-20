Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

DKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.45. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $54.58.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 159.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.29%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

