Derek Andersen Sells 26,093 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 18th, Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20.
  • On Tuesday, March 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16.

Shares of SNAP opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.18. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Snap by 1,817.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after buying an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

