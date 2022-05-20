Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 447.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 61,505 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $506.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

