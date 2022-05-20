Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Director Acquires $504,797.58 in Stock

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 302,274 shares of Drive Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $504,797.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,502,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,954.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE DS opened at $1.50 on Friday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $138.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09).
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
