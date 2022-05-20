Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $222,779,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $124,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VSCO opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

