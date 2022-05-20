Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.55% of Evolent Health worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 839.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $28.96 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

