Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.30% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth $1,289,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

