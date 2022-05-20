First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of First of Long Island worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 32.36%. Equities analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

