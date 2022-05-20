First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Koppers worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 795.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 36.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 68,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:KOP opened at $25.47 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

Koppers Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

