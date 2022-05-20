First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 274.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 58.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.