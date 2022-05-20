First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.04 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

