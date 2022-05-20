First Trust Advisors LP Buys 30,377 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 177.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,377 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

