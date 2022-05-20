First Trust Advisors LP Buys 5,094 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 56.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $81,170 in the last ninety days. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

BY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Byline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.