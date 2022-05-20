First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

FSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,704.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.38 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $451.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

