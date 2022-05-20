First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.11 Million Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of BZH opened at $15.03 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $472.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

