First Trust Advisors LP Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of OneWater Marine worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

ONEW stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

