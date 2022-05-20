First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 3,146 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 90.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.39. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 6.65%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

