First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 6,911 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 387,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,190 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,543,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 224,437 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

EGO opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.39. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.