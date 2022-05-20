First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 45,891 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 270,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 21.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

