First Trust Advisors LP Takes $1 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Shares of MQ opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

