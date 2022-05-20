First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

FTXO opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

