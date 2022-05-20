FY2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Increased by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.29.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.45 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.92.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

