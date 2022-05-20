Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.50) to €21.40 ($22.29) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

GRFS opened at $13.08 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

