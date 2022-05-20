Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $82.87 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,257 shares of company stock worth $5,036,317. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

