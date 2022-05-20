Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $402,090.00 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HLT opened at $131.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.89. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 149,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

