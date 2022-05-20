Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.81% of Hope Bancorp worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after buying an additional 364,663 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 469,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 287,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 596.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

HOPE opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.30. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

