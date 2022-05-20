i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of i3 Verticals worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $11,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 65,933 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,861 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 54,131 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $768.96 million, a P/E ratio of -37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

