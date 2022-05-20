Insider Buying: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Buys $500,026.45 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director James K. Price bought 11,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MEG opened at $39.04 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after purchasing an additional 735,554 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after purchasing an additional 413,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 423.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 278,977 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

