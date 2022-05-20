Insider Buying: Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Acquires $423,090.00 in Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 13,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $423,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Wes Cummins acquired 26,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.92 per share, with a total value of $819,380.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 15,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00.

NYSE VPG opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $411.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

VPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

