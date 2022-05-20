Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $516,095.46 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.54 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

