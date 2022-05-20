Insider Selling: Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Sells $491,643.00 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Madison Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Madison Murphy sold 8,035 shares of Murphy USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $2,009,794.55.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $9,580,800.00.

MUSA stock opened at $238.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $262.58.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

