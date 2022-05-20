Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells $475,784.48 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 80,369 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $475,784.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,592.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ORGO stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $760.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $12,652,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 25.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 783,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 159,483 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 51.4% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

