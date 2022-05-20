Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells $519,500.00 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $50.39 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.